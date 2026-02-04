AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,317 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 8,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that specializes in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s core business activity involves investing primarily in agency mortgage-backed securities issued and guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. AGNC uses secured financing, including repurchase agreements, to leverage its portfolio and seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Founded in April 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC Investment Corp operates predominantly within the United States residential mortgage market.

