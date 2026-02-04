AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. $WK

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Workiva by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,171,000 after buying an additional 1,791,768 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $88,677,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $40,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Workiva by 50.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,589,000 after acquiring an additional 460,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on Workiva in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of WK stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

