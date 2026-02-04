Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.2850. 610,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,240,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $729.91 million, a P/E ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $142,744.40. Following the sale, the director owned 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $578,764.80. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,920,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $5,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 33.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

