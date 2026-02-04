AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 113.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 389.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 86.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 69,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $2,735,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,068. The trade was a 55.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,065,675 shares of company stock worth $41,655,396 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

