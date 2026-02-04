AE Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

