Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $283.00 to $328.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Melius Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.03.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 14.8%
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after purchasing an additional 341,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,239,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus with record revenue of ~$10.3B, strongest Data Center growth (≈39%), record non‑GAAP EPS $1.53 and healthy free cash flow — validates the AI/data‑center growth story. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated a multi‑year AI opportunity (CEO Lisa Su: data center business could scale to “tens of billions”), and AMD highlighted new AI products and partner ramps that underpin longer‑term upside. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: AMD guided Q1 revenue to ~$9.8B (+/‑$300M) — above Street consensus on average but implies a modest sequential decline from Q4; the midpoint still signals strong year‑over‑year growth, leaving mixed interpretations. AMD forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains largely bullish on medium/long term — several firms reaffirm buy ratings and high targets (range of analyst targets remains elevated), which supports recovery should near‑term concerns fade. Benzinga — analyst coverage
- Negative Sentiment: CEO commentary capped expected China AI‑GPU revenue in Q1 at just ~$100M due to licensing/export uncertainty — this surprised investors and amplified geopolitical/regulatory execution risk. AMD CEO: Not forecasting China AI chip revenue beyond $100M
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: despite the beat, investors punished the stock on the cautious near‑term tone (China cap + guidance nuance), with European shares dropping and U.S. pre/after‑hours weakness driving today’s decline. AMD is down after reporting earnings — CNBC
- Negative Sentiment: Export controls and related inventory impacts remain a headline (FY impact ~ $440M; Q4 included a ~$360M reserve release and ~$390M China MI308 sales), adding one‑off noise that complicates quarter‑to‑quarter comparisons. AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
