ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Weiss Ratings raised ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,533.77. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $2,314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,537,526.48. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $8,849,150. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,504,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,302,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,640,000 after purchasing an additional 549,971 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $19,428,000. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,386,000 after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $64.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 13.30%.The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.