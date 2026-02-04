64,832 Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares $NUGT Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

