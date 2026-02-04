41,991 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Purchased by Payne Capital LLC

Payne Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Payne Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

