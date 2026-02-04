4,063 Shares in Nucor Corporation $NUE Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $690,818.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,044. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $330,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,106.56. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,984. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 3.2%

NUE stock opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $188.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.37%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.