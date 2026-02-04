218,201 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 218,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMC. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 44.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $7.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMC the metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,025,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,765.59. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.85.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications.

