1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 71.43, with a volume of 69632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of 1Spatial to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 73 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 1Spatial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.39.

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments.

Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear – to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights.

The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated – and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.

