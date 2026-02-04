19,497 Shares in iShares MBS ETF $MBB Purchased by Payne Capital LLC

Payne Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.9% of Payne Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of MBB opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
