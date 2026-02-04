125,000 Shares in Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. $BRCB Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the third quarter worth about $4,023,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRCB. Zacks Research upgraded Black Rock Coffee Bar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BRCB opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $718.36 million and a P/E ratio of -287.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.03 million.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

