Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading Up 7.8% – Still a Buy?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.72 and last traded at $86.1390. Approximately 1,293,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,686,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Whirlpool Trading Up 6.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

