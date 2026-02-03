Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading 18.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price rose 18.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 155,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 172,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$451.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.46.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company’s project includes the Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

