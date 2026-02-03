Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Veralto has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 18.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 256.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

