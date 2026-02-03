Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.99 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Transcat Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 342,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. Transcat has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Get Transcat alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 167,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 30.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4D Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. 4D Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.