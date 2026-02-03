Thomas Edman Sells 16,800 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $1,614,816.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 783,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,300,984.72. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.57. 3,394,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,862. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.