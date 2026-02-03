Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) shares traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.67 and last traded at $59.4570. 3,094,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,672,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,879,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,657,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 157,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,565,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,753,000 after buying an additional 543,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,428,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

