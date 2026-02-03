TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $56.7150, with a volume of 1438886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

