Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.33 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.33), FiscalAI reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.
TTWO traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.17. 5,251,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $181.86 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.
- Positive Sentiment: Take-Two reported strong fiscal Q3 FY2026 results — revenue $1.77B (+33% YoY) and EPS $1.04 vs. $0.91 est.; management highlighted outperformance across labels, which supports the company’s growth narrative. Business Wire: Q3 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush added TTWO to its Best Ideas list, maintaining an Outperform rating and a $300 12‑month price target — a bullish institutional endorsement that implies meaningful upside from current levels. Proactive: Wedbush Best Ideas
- Neutral Sentiment: Take-Two’s Q3 earnings call audio is available for investors to review — the call and slides will be key to hearing management commentary on guidance, GTA VI timing and monetization plans. Shacknews: Earnings Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings analyst commentary is mixed: some see durable franchise value and long-term upside while others flag near-term execution and timing risk — expect guidance and commentary to drive short‑term moves. MSN: Analyst Preview Forbes: What’s Happening With TTWO Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage and headlines about a potential GTA VI delay and broader AI concerns are pressuring sentiment — articles flag that uncertainty around release timing and AI-driven shifts to game creation could weigh on near-term outlook and guidance. Investing.com: GTA VI Delay & AI Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Large put-option activity was observed (substantially above normal), signaling elevated bearish bets that can amplify downside volatility into earnings and any guidance surprises.
- Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide AI headlines (Google’s Project Genie / Unity coverage) have sparked a gaming‑sector selloff that dragged TTWO lower as investors reassess structural risk to engines, tooling and content pipelines. AOL: Unity, Take-Two Shares Sink After Google Reveal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.
Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.
Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.
