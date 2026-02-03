Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $330.02 and last traded at $335.7430. Approximately 12,471,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,022,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.36.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 91,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

