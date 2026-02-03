T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,060 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $41,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,282,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,759,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,780,000 after buying an additional 78,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 750,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 475,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

