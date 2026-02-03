Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.2450, with a volume of 733035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,803,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,052 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc operates as a healthcare services provider specializing in the management and ownership of ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals and multispecialty rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through its network of facilities, the company coordinates and delivers a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures in specialties such as orthopedics, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology, pain management and general surgery. Its integrated platform offers ancillary services including on-site imaging, laboratory testing, infusion therapy and physical, occupational and speech rehabilitation.

Since its establishment in 2010 and subsequent public listing in 2015, Surgery Partners has focused on strategic partnerships with physicians and health systems to expand access to cost-effective outpatient care.

