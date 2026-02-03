Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
