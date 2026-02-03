Short Interest in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rises By 23.6%

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,531,523 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 6,092,678 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,660 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 32.28%.The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 27,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 745,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,320,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 140,721 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 846,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

