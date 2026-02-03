Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expands By 22.0%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 160,347 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 131,425 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 101,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COCP remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,838,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,623.45. The trade was a 2.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 159,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cocrystal Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

