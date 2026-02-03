Scott Hamberger Acquires 597 Shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott Hamberger bought 597 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,680.03. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,064 shares in the company, valued at $382,331.36. This represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Financial Services stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 17,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 95.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter worth $3,777,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

