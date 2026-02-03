Scott Hamberger Acquires 597 Shares of Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott Hamberger bought 597 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,680.03. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,064 shares in the company, valued at $382,331.36. This represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Eagle Financial Services Price Performance
Eagle Financial Services stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 17,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.20. Eagle Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $41.12.
Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.76%.
Eagle Financial Services Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Eagle Financial Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the second quarter worth $3,777,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 2,935.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Financial Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSI
Eagle Financial Services Company Profile
Eagle Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: EFSI) is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.
Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Financial Services
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.