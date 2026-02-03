Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.1350. Approximately 10,025,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,629,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

SATL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Satellogic in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Satellogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $30,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,856,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,353,575. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,676. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Satellogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Satellogic by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Satellogic during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

