Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $343.92 and last traded at $346.4680, with a volume of 2128946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $372.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 6.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

