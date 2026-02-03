RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 104726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users.

