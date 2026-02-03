Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.8750. Approximately 279,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 114,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RDVT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Red Violet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Red Violet in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Red Violet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Violet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Red Violet Stock Down 11.6%

The company has a market cap of $559.23 million, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Red Violet had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Violet news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $64,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 155,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,441.30. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $97,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,664,200. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,182,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the first quarter worth $3,826,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Red Violet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Red Violet by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Violet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc (NASDAQ: RDVT) is a provider of advanced data, analytics and technology solutions designed to help organizations mitigate financial crime, fraud and security risks. The company’s cloud-native platform consolidates and enriches data from proprietary, public and third-party sources, applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights across the risk-management lifecycle. Red Violet’s suite of services includes behavior-based transaction monitoring, automated watchlist and negative-news screening, enhanced due diligence and real-time geospatial threat intelligence.

Leveraging proprietary algorithms, Red Violet offers products that enable compliance teams to streamline anti-money laundering processes, improve fraud detection and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

