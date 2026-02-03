Ramona Hood Sells 400 Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,527.12. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.8%

Brinker International stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 134.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $26,000.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Key Headlines Impacting Brinker International

Here are the key news stories impacting Brinker International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and raised guidance: Brinker reported a better‑than‑expected quarter (EPS and revenue above consensus) and provided FY‑2026 guidance that helped lift sentiment. Earnings Beat Article

Earnings beat and raised guidance: Brinker reported a better‑than‑expected quarter (EPS and revenue above consensus) and provided FY‑2026 guidance that helped lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / higher price targets: Several research firms raised ratings or price targets recently (examples cited up to $200+), supporting upside momentum and explaining upgraded consensus valuations.

Analyst upgrades / higher price targets: Several research firms raised ratings or price targets recently (examples cited up to $200+), supporting upside momentum and explaining upgraded consensus valuations. Positive Sentiment: Stability attributes highlighted by analysts: Coverage‑ratio and balance‑sheet commentary (Zacks) named EAT among stocks with strong interest‑coverage profiles, which can attract conservative buyers in tighter markets. Zacks Coverage Ratios Article

Stability attributes highlighted by analysts: Coverage‑ratio and balance‑sheet commentary (Zacks) named EAT among stocks with strong interest‑coverage profiles, which can attract conservative buyers in tighter markets. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks features and interest from retail readers: Zacks ran pieces asking whether EAT is undervalued and noting it as a trending stock — useful investor reads but more discussion than new fundamental data. Are Investors Undervaluing EAT? Trending Stock Article

Zacks features and interest from retail readers: Zacks ran pieces asking whether EAT is undervalued and noting it as a trending stock — useful investor reads but more discussion than new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — CEO: CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% reduction) at ~ $160.31 on Jan. 29. Large insider disposals can raise questions about insider conviction even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. CEO Sale SEC Filing

Large insider sale — CEO: CEO Kevin Hochman sold 66,000 shares (~33.7% reduction) at ~ $160.31 on Jan. 29. Large insider disposals can raise questions about insider conviction even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Director sales: Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,400 shares (~28.6%) at $159.00; Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares at $161.32. Multiple insider trims in a short window can weigh on sentiment. Edelman Sale SEC Filing Hood Sale SEC Filing

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.