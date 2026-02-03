Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,307,831 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the December 31st total of 1,733,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 2.6%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYXS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

