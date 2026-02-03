Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Anthony Folger Sells 6,000 Shares

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,080. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Progress Software Trading Down 2.3%

PRGS stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Progress Software Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 43,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 314,459 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 145.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after buying an additional 243,950 shares during the period.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Progress Software from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

Recommended Stories

