PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

PHSC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £925,290.00, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.62.

PHSC (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PHSC had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

