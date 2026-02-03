Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $89.95. Approximately 9,593,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,673,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Nebius Group Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

