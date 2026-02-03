nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading Down 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.7310. Approximately 854,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,787,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

nCino Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $179,682.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $15,161,812.47. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,906.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,442.19. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,169 shares of company stock worth $393,340. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 5,022.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

