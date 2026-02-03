Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 129,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 44,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

