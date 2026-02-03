Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 835 shares.The stock last traded at $236.75 and had previously closed at $239.75.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 2.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Monarch Cement alerts:

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.