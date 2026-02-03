MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,486,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 758,164 shares.The stock last traded at $39.93 and had previously closed at $39.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MBX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MBX Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

MBX Biosciences Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

