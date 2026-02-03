Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,622 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 11,834 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maris-Tech stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Maris-Tech worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEK opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Maris-Tech has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maris-Tech in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

