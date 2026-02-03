Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.6550. 449,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 994,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LTBR

Lightbridge Trading Up 12.2%

The firm has a market cap of $548.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $501,888.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 389,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,088.74. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $25,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,125.28. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $601,198. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 168.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 498,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 295,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 592,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 285,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightbridge by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after buying an additional 237,378 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company’s core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.