Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Shares Down 24.1% – What’s Next?

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shares traded down 24.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,605,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,019% from the average session volume of 143,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division. The company was formerly known as Laurion Gold Inc and changed its name to Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc in October 2006.

