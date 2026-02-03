iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 140,689 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 113,225 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 298,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

NYSEARCA EUSB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

