iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 41282823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares during the period. Laurore Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,782,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,856,000 after buying an additional 1,093,183 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,664,000 after buying an additional 1,673,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after buying an additional 2,953,342 shares during the last quarter.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

