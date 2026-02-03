Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 517,093 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 704,834 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 113,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrusion from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Intrusion in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion Trading Down 3.9%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 158,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intrusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrusion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 194,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,085. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -2.01. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%. Analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrusion

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.