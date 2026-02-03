Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Intapp had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million.

Intapp Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785 in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Intapp by 208.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Intapp by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Intapp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.