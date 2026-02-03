Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 10,322 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Debra Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Trading Up 0.4%

VTR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.70. 2,172,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,701,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 928,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,061,000 after buying an additional 574,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,601,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,998 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

